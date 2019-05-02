First 100 #24

TITLE: TOXIC CROWNS
GENRE: YA Fantasy
I killed the first handmaid. I left the second one alive because Princess Marna doesn’t know how to take off her own gown. I’d help poor Marna untie her corset myself—I’ve done it too many times before—but I’m the one with the knife in her hand.
“Watch the hem, Princess,” I say with a flick of my bloody knife, ushering her behind the changing partition. Princess Marna startles, red curls slipping from her-half finished updo, and gathers her pretty, pearly skirts so they won’t drag in the blood puddle oozing from the slit in the handmaid’s throat.
The first paragraph feels too much like a summary of the backstory. I think you'd be better off weaving that into the action in a way that makes sense. I'd also suggest you shorten your sentences a little. It's too dizzying for the readers if they have to picture 5 different things from one sentence.ReplyDelete
Holly
I do agree that some tightening up could be helping in clarifying POV, improving readability, etc. But I think the voice is pretty good! I want to know more about this MC. Why did the first handmaid need to die? What is her relationship to the princess?ReplyDelete