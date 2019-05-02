First 100 #4

TITLE: Tesseract Cats
GENRE: MG Science Fiction
Fresh blood, on newly fallen show, doesn’t look like it does on television. It isn’t a bright, shiny, red like in a lipstick ad. Or on a Coca-Cola bottle. Or a stop sign. And because it’s warm, the snow melts under it. And sinks. Like a fast running river cuts through sand.
This is an evocative image, but I'd love to feel more like I'm experiencing this from your protagonist's POV at the start. Is this a narrator speaking? The image might be more powerful if we start by knowing either who's bleeding or who's seeing the blood.
I really like this. Such great imagery with the Coke bottle and the snow melting. Good start. I hope the character is brought in soon after and we know why they know this much about blood on snow.