First 100 #5

TITLE: Boy On The Corner
GENRE: YA Horror
I’d arrived a few minutes early to the Rosewood Mall. The only thing to do in Roan Oak other than cow tipping.
I lingered outside of what could’ve been my second home; the buzzing, neon glow of the arcade. Not letting my twitchy legs get the best of me as I waited by the archaic wishing well. Trying not to make eye contact with anybody, shrinking into myself so people wouldn’t notice me. Squeezing out of the way for a young couple pushing along a pink-cheeked baby in a stroller decorated by stuffed pumpkin toys. I pressed against a potted plant.
