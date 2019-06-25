Pitch for the Win #14 - MG Fantasy

TITLE: Thalia, the Magic Book Doctor
GENRE: MG Fantasy
Thalia lives in a café-library that is one of the last centers of storytelling in the universe.
When Thalia realizes that her master, Mister Mugger, steals the storytellers’ muses and traps them inside a binder, she comes to the rescue. The problem is the Frost Queen, the binder’s keeper, who feeds on imagination and reports to Mugger. Without her imagination and with Mugger watching, can Thalia think of a good plan to save the day?
