Pitch for the Win #25 - MG Fantasy (Steampunk)

TITLE: Flying Ships and Shadow Sweeps
GENRE: MG Fantasy (steampunk)
Shumisha is a ship’s chimney sweep. She helps the mates gather shadows to fuel the magical engine driving their flying ship.
When Shumisha realizes that the captain has decided to trap human shadows, she decides to do everything in her power to free them. People without their shadows vanish into thin air. Her family will disappear. The problem is she can’t touch tangible things or talk to people. In fact, she’s a shadow herself.
