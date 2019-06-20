Pitch for the Win -- OUR AMAZING AUTHORS

Here they are, in all their glory:
SARAH AHIERS
ERIN BEATY
Erin Beaty was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, which means she can't drive a tractor, but she won't eat veggies that come from a can. She graduated from the US Naval Academy with a degree in rocket science and somehow always ended up writing her study group's lab reports. After serving in the fleet as a weapons officer and a leadership instructor, it still amazes her when other people want to hear the stories that come out of her head. She is the author of the Traitor's Circle Trilogy (The Traitor's Kiss, The Traitor's Ruin, The Traitor's Kingdom).
She and her husband have five children, two cats, and a vegetable garden and live wherever the navy tells them to go.
Visit her web site at www.erinbeaty.com.
NANCY BILYEAU
Nancy Bilyeau is the author of 'The Blue,' a historical thriller set in the 18th century art and porcelain world, praised by Town & Country as a "Best Book of 2019." She has also written the Joanna Stafford trilogy, set in Tudor England, published by Simon & Schuster. Her next novel is 'Dreamland,' taking place in Gilded Age New York City.
For more information, go to www.nancybilyeau.com
Sales link for The Blue: HERE
HOLLY BODGER
A long-time resident of Ottawa, Canada, Holly has been working in STEM publishing. She graduated with an English degree from the University of Ottawa. Her debut novel, 5 TO 1, was released in May 2015 from Knopf Books for Young Readers (Penguin Random House).
BUY 5 TO 1 HERE.
ADAM HEINE
Adam Heine lives in Thailand, where he and his wife raise an enormous family of foster kids who have nowhere to go. He trains these kids to be thinkers, gamers, and supervillains. A few insist on being good at sports and stuff—he tries not to hinder them.
He is also a professional writer, game designer, editor, and all-around word mercenary. He is the author of Izanami’s Choice as well as stories found in Beneath Ceaseless Skies, Paizo's Pathfinder Tales, and the Tomorrow's Cthulhu anthology. He was also the design lead for Torment: Tides of Numenera and is writing for other games he can’t tell you about. He desperately tries to pretend he has spare time in which to play video games and catch up on Netflix.
SALES LINKS: Amazon Barnes and Noble Indiebound
Broken Eye Books (direct from publisher)
ALICE LOWEECEY
Baker of brownies and tormenter of characters, Alice Loweecey celebrates the day she jumped the wall with as much enthusiasm as her birthday. She grew up watching Hammer horror films and Scooby-Doo mysteries, which explains a whole lot. When she's not creating trouble for her sleuth Giulia Driscoll or inspiring nightmares as her alter-ego Kate Morgan, she can be found growing vegetables in her garden and water lilies in her koi pond.
Alice's latest: BETTER THAN NUN
Kate's latest two: STAKING CINDERELLA
ROSARIA MUNDA
Rosaria grew up in rural North Carolina, where she climbed trees, read Harry Potter fanfiction, and taught herself Latin. She studied political theory at Princeton and lives in Chicago with her husband and cat. Her debut young adult fantasy novel, FIREBORNE, will be released by G. P. Putnam’s Sons in October 2019.
PETER SALOMON
Peter Adam Salomon’s debut novel, HENRY FRANKS, was published by Flux in 2012. His second novel, ALL THOSE BROKEN ANGELS, published by Flux in 2014, was nominated for the Bram Stoker Award® for Superior Achievement in Young Adult fiction. Both novels have been named a ‘Book All Young Georgians Should Read’ by The Georgia Center for The Book.
He founded both National Dark Poetry Day (Oct. 7) and the annual international Horror Poetry Showcase for the Horror Writers Association.
His short fiction has appeared in the Demonic Visions series among other anthologies, and he was the featured author for Gothic Blue Book III: The Graveyard Edition. He was also selected as one of the Gentlemen of Horror for 2014.
His poem ‘Electricity and Language and Me’ appeared on BBC Radio 6 performed by The Radiophonic Workshop. Eldritch Press published his first collection of poetry, PseudoPsalms: Prophets (nominated for the Elgin Award), and his second and third poetry collections, PseudoPsalms: Saints v. Sinners and PseudoPsalms: Sodom (nominated for the Elgin Award), were published by Bizarro Pulp Press. In addition, he was the Editor for the first books of poetry released by the Horror Writers Association: Horror Poetry Showcase Volumes I and II.
He is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, the Horror Writers Association, the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America, the Science Fiction Poetry Association, the International Thriller Writers, and The Authors Guild.
