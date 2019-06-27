Pitch for the Win: WINNERS

I randomly assigned our 8 authors a number, and they were then able to choose their favorites in the order of their numbers. The exciting part is that, after we had our 8 winners, several of the authors came back and requested to see more! So we actually have more than 8 winners.
Without further ado:
1. ADAM HEINE chose:
#25 Flying Ships and Shadow Sweeps
and also
#6 All the Time in the World
#23 Dragon Girl
2. ERIN BEATY chose:
#12 Truth in the Treetops
3. NANCY BILYEAU chose:
#20 The Atonement of Louis Godbout
4. ROSARIA MUNDA chose:
#21 Temple Beyond the Sea
and also
#9 Orphaned Skies
5. PETER SALOMON chose:
#4 Deep Summer
6. SARAH AHIERS chose:
#34 Being More Than OCD
7. ALICE LOWEECEY chose:
#28 The Case of the Cat Crazy Lady
and also
#1 Killer Competition--A Killer Dogz Mystery
#3 Lethal Injection
#29 Jeweled to Death
8. HOLLY BODGER chose:
#30 The Bea Team
and also
#17 Aloha
#36 The Nine Deaths of Mr. Wiggles
And there you have it! I'd also like to point out that a couple of our authors asked for extras that someone else had already requested. All that to say--our entrants did a great job of hooking our authors!
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR THE WINNERS: Please email me RIGHT AWAY at facelesswords@gmail.com, and I will give you submission instructions. Failure to submit your first page in a timely manner may result in your forfeiting the critique.
Congratulations, everyone! And huge thanks to our lovely authors.
(To read more about them all, go HERE.)
