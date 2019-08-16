Friday Fricassee

A few days ago, I hit what was truly the first bump along the road to Stormrise's release. My editor emailed me to let me know that my pub date had been pushed out, from September 10 to September 24.
On the surface, it doesn't seem like a big deal--2 measly weeks, right? Except that I have a huge, private release party planned for the 10th. I've had the venue secured for months (literally since last year). To date, I have over 70 guests who've said they'll be there, and 3 of them are flying in from out of state.
In short, it's sort of a big deal. Because when you wait 14 years for your first novel to come out, you want to celebrate big. And apparently, so do your friends and family.
So, yes, I cried. A lot. I was all I'm going to have to move my party date, and that will mess up everything for so many people.
I'm surrounded by wonderful people who love me, though, and in very short order, I was able to see straight. (Many thanks to my sister, my agent, my husband, and my eldest daughter for talking me through it in the heat of the moment!) Of course I don't have to move the party. It may not be my actual release date any more, but it's still going to be a huge celebration.
Tor Teen is being wonderful as well, brainstorming about ways to help make the party meaningful, despite the changed release date. (It's not Tor's fault; it's a manufacturing delay brought on by the current paper shortage.) Like making a Stormrise poster and sending it directly to the venue. And offering bookplates for me to sign, in case we can't have any actual copies on site.
So it's all good! And I'm as thankful as always. But it was definitely a horse-sized pill to swallow.
This adds two more weeks to my preorder offer as well. Details HERE. And remember that signed copies are also available for preorder through Parnassus Books! Which I'm super excited about. (Those details are also on my website.)
Oh, the FEELS, though! Isn't it astonishing the way something can slay us in a moment, causing us to lose all perspective? I'm thankful I'm surrounded by an amazing tribe who always has my back.
Happy weekend, everyone--and thanks for continuing, as always, along this journey with me!
Dang. I can see how that was a very hard blow indeed. Even just having to wait longer for it to come out is hard, but all those plans... Glad you have people to help you through it. I'm also disappointed that it's no longer coming out on my birthday. I should've called the paper company to let them know. That would've solved this problem before it began. ;)ReplyDelete
Hah! Why didn't we think of that earlier? :) Thank you for your empathy. xoDelete