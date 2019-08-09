Friday, August 9, 2019

STORMRISE Preorder Giveaway!


Lovely tribe of mine! I'm excited to announce this Stormrise preorder offer, which will run from today until September 9 at 11:59 pm CDT.

The details:

Preorder Stormrise to receive a signed bookmark and be entered into a drawing to win this gorgeous, Stormrise-inspired pendant by @T.ArchJewelry.

(Note: US only, and I'm so sorry, but...it is what it is.)

Also!!

You can order a signed copy of Stormrise from Parnassus Books in Nashville! CLICK HERE TO ORDER. And guess what! International orders will be accepted! 



Tammy's choice of a carnelian (which--full disclosure--I'd never heard of before) is absolutely perfect, as well. Carnelian is a semi-precious stone symbolizing motivation, endurance, leadership, and courage. Rain needs all four of these qualities as she embarks upon her adventure in Stormrise!

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. PREORDER STORMRISE FROM ANY BOOKSTORE.

2. EMAIL A COPY OF YOUR RECEIPT TO ME AT JILLIAN@JILLIANBOEHME.COM.

3. IMPORTANT: PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR MAILING ADDRESS IN THE EMAIL!

4. YOU WILL RECEIVE A SIGNED BOOKMARK AND YOUR NAME WILL BE ENTERED INTO A DRAWING TO WIN THE PENDANT. (IF YOU PREORDER A SIGNED COPY FROM PARNASSUS BOOKS, YOUR BOOKMARK WILL BE UNSIGNED AND WILL BE INCLUDED WITH YOUR ORDER. ALL OTHER BOOKMARKS WILL BE SIGNED AND MAILED SEPARATELY.)


BAM * TARGET * INDIEBOUND *
