STORMRISE Preorder Giveaway!

Lovely tribe of mine! I'm excited to announce this Stormrise preorder offer, which will run from today until September 9 at 11:59 pm CDT.
The details:
Preorder Stormrise to receive a signed bookmark and be entered into a drawing to win this gorgeous, Stormrise-inspired pendant by @T.ArchJewelry.
(Note: US only, and I'm so sorry, but...it is what it is.)
Also!!
You can order a signed copy of Stormrise from Parnassus Books in Nashville! CLICK HERE TO ORDER. And guess what! International orders will be accepted!
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. PREORDER STORMRISE FROM ANY BOOKSTORE.
2. EMAIL A COPY OF YOUR RECEIPT TO ME AT JILLIAN@JILLIANBOEHME.COM.
3. IMPORTANT: PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR MAILING ADDRESS IN THE EMAIL!
4. YOU WILL RECEIVE A SIGNED BOOKMARK AND YOUR NAME WILL BE ENTERED INTO A DRAWING TO WIN THE PENDANT. (IF YOU PREORDER A SIGNED COPY FROM PARNASSUS BOOKS, YOUR BOOKMARK WILL BE UNSIGNED AND WILL BE INCLUDED WITH YOUR ORDER. ALL OTHER BOOKMARKS WILL BE SIGNED AND MAILED SEPARATELY.)
* AMAZON * PARNASSUS BOOKS * BARNES AND NOBLE *
* BAM * TARGET * INDIEBOUND *
