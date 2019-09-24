Release Day for STORMRISE

Dear ones --
Today's the day. Through all the ups and downs, twists and turns, disappointments and surprises, you've been here, cheering me on. I've thanked you dozens of times, and I'm thanking you once more.
YOUR SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT HAS MEANT SO MUCH THROUGH THE YEARS.
And now here we are! Stormrise is officially out there, and I find myself sitting here thinking, wow. Did these many years actually pass? Is that elusive, disappearing-around-each-bend dream finally mine to hold?
Yes and yes.
|Spotted at Barnes and Noble in Manhattan
Today my Twitter and Instagram and Facebook notifications are small explosions. Thank you for your words of congratulations, for spreading the word, for ordering a copy of Stormrise. I'm humbled and blessed and honestly, this is just so big.
Here is a UNIVERSAL LINK to all the places you can order Stormrise. (Remember that it's always wonderful to order from your favorite local bookstore, too. And requesting Stormrise at your library is also greatly appreciated!)
I've got an event at Barnes and Noble tonight, and there will be cupcakes. Between now and then, I'm planning on...well, not doing much. Soaking it in, maybe having a little nap. Because this is the ONLY DAY OF MY LIFE on which I'll be celebrating the release of my debut novel.
Thank you all for being a part of it!
Happy dance! (Thank goodness you're not sick today or something. Could you IMAGINE!?)ReplyDelete
Very thankful to be fit as a fiddle. :)Delete
Congratulations, Jillian! Enjoy it. You've had a long road to this point, but you made it!ReplyDelete
Congratulations on the book release!!ReplyDelete
Hurray! The day is here, IT'S HERE!!!! CONGRATS!! I can't wait to receive my copy!ReplyDelete
Congratulations!! Wish I could go! Hope it’s a great night!ReplyDelete