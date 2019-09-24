Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Release Day for STORMRISE


Dear ones --

Today's the day. Through all the ups and downs, twists and turns, disappointments and surprises, you've been here, cheering me on. I've thanked you dozens of times, and I'm thanking you once more.

YOUR SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT HAS MEANT SO MUCH THROUGH THE YEARS.

And now here we are! Stormrise is officially out there, and I find myself sitting here thinking, wow. Did these many years actually pass? Is that elusive, disappearing-around-each-bend dream finally mine to hold?

Yes and yes.

Spotted at Barnes and Noble in Manhattan

Today my Twitter and Instagram and Facebook notifications are small explosions. Thank you for your words of congratulations, for spreading the word, for ordering a copy of Stormrise. I'm humbled and blessed and honestly, this is just so big.

Here is a UNIVERSAL LINK to all the places you can order Stormrise. (Remember that it's always wonderful to order from your favorite local bookstore, too. And requesting Stormrise at your library is also greatly appreciated!)


I've got an event at Barnes and Noble tonight, and there will be cupcakes. Between now and then, I'm planning on...well, not doing much. Soaking it in, maybe having a little nap. Because this is the ONLY DAY OF MY LIFE on which I'll be celebrating the release of my debut novel.

Thank you all for being a part of it!


  1. BetsySeptember 24, 2019 at 2:18 PM

    Happy dance! (Thank goodness you're not sick today or something. Could you IMAGINE!?)

  2. Kate LarkindaleSeptember 24, 2019 at 2:33 PM

    Congratulations, Jillian! Enjoy it. You've had a long road to this point, but you made it!

  3. Barn OwlSeptember 24, 2019 at 3:16 PM

    Congratulations on the book release!!

  4. P.D. PabstSeptember 24, 2019 at 3:44 PM

    Hurray! The day is here, IT'S HERE!!!! CONGRATS!! I can't wait to receive my copy!

  5. krystal janeSeptember 24, 2019 at 4:34 PM

    Congratulations!! Wish I could go! Hope it’s a great night!

