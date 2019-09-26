Thursday, September 26, 2019

Win a Copy of STORMRISE

A long-time member of this blog community, PB Pabst, is giving away a copy of STORMRISE on her blog. (She has also written lovely things about me that are indicative of her warm and generous heart, and I am a bit undone. But definitely head over there to enter the giveaway!)


(Huge thanks to everyone who has purchased STORMRISE or requested it for your library. It's been a great launch week so far! Here are LINKS TO PURCHASE.)
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

  1. P.D. PabstSeptember 26, 2019 at 9:33 AM

    Giving away your book of awesomeness is my pleasure:) Thank you for this lovely post that has made me blush!

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)