Call for Submissions: Talking Heads

Hello, writer pack!
It's been a while since we've had some in-house critique. Let's have another round of Talking Heads, where we focus on dialogue.
Let's face it--dialogue can be tricky. It needs to sound natural while still moving the plot forward or revealing important things about our characters.
The best check for natural-sounding dialogue, in my opinion, is reading it out loud (I highly recommend this!). But another check is to let other eyeballs read the ramblings of our characters.
So here you go! The details:
*Submissions will be open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM this Thursday, October 31.
*Submit an up-to-30-word lead-in plus 250 words of dialogue-rich story. (Look for a passage that is *more than 50 percent dialogue.)
*Submit HERE.
*This will be a lottery; the bot will choose 20 entries at random after the submission window has closed.
*Entries will post on Monday, November 4 for public critique.
PLEASE NOTE: The lead-in is important because it will help us to understand what's going on in your scene. If you want the most helpful feedback possible, please don't neglect to include this!
