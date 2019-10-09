COME SEE ME THIS WEEKEND!

Dear ones! If you're anywhere near Nashville or Knoxville, I'd love to see you.
I mean, this is one of the things I've dreamed of--putting faces to names and voices to words. I truly hope some of you can make one of these events.
1. THE SOUTHERN FESTIVAL OF BOOKS
I'll be on a panel with illustrator James Barry on Saturday, October 12, at 2:00 PM in the Nashville Public Library Teen Studio. My portion of the talk will include a reading from STORMRISE, and there will be Q&A afterward. A signing will take place at 3:00 at the Signing Colonnade.
2. LITUP-KNOXVILLE FESTIVAL
I'm especially excited about this festival because it's been organized by teens. Bring on the teen readers and writers! Here's my schedule:
1:15 PM -- Jillian Boehme Author Talk (including a reading from STORMRISE)
2:15 PM -- Fantasy Panel with 2 other authors
3:00 PM -- Signing
And there you have it! Please (please please) let me know if you're planning to be at one of these events, because I'd love to meet you. (Feel free to email or DM me if you'd rather not post your whereabouts publicly!)
