Hook the Editor #1: CASTERS (YA Fantasy)

TITLE: Casters
GENRE: YA Fantasy
OCD techie Lissette is used to having magic at her fingertips—there’s an app for that. Her dad made it, and she excels at crafting digital spells. But all magic has a price. When a virus infects that magic technology, she must stop it before it spreads and kills everyone she loves. RENEGADES X THIS MORTAL COIL
Dad had his filthy shoes propped on my spotless coffee table again. Every day, I found him lounging on the couch with his laptop sitting on his knees and his feet crossed, mud dripping from his soles onto the mahogany surface. And every day, I yelled at him for it. At this point, he was probably doing it to annoy me.
I stormed across our studio apartment, rounded the sectional couch, and kicked his legs off the table as an after-work greeting.
He fumbled his laptop, nearly dropping it, as he regained his balance with a scowl. “What the hell? I’m working on something really important.”
I eyed the dozen or so empty beer cans surrounding his seat like Christmas presents around a tree. Important my ass.
“Not as important as cleaning your mess. I’m not helping you this time.” Rolling my shoulders and letting my frustration out in a puff of breath, I glanced down at the laptop as he set it aside. A few different windows were open, one with lines of code, another with the software we’d created to develop casts, but one was an email from—
He threw the screen down—way to be subtle, Dad—but then placed it on the clean side of the coffee table like it was a delicate antique. “Working out the bugs of another cast.”
A cast, huh? I was no stranger to coding casts, or rather, digital ‘spells’, and he’d usually ask for help if that’s all it was.
Very nice start, though I have my doubts about a sectional couch fitting in a studio apartment. You set up this cross-generational relationship purely by showing, not telling us anything, and it works, really works.ReplyDelete
Until the last paragraph. Where you start explaining stuff. Showing works better than telling. Instead, what about a petulant "And you didn't ask for help? Cool. Debug it yourself, and I'll apply my synapses to something actually useful." The "cast" is beautifully ambiguous (though anyone reading the cover copy will know what it is - and remember, there's always cover copy!), and it's fun for the reader to be thrown a curve once in a while, so focused on the well drawn relationship that we're surprised later when we see him, say, show her the effect of the cast on a surprised subject.
Great premise and a nice start, but I also want to know what the father's main job is if he has muddy boots. Coding is a hobby he does after work? Why are his boots still dripping mud if he's been home long enough to drink several beers? I'd also be more concerned about the carpet all around him with muddy boot prints than the more easy to clean table. But obviously I'm a bit of a neat freak if this is what's bothering me. :) It sounds like the makings of a great book regardless! :)ReplyDelete