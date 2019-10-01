Hook the Editor #15

TITLE: TARNISHED RELICS
GENRE: Adult Fantasy
When Attoria's parents mysteriously fall ill she sets out on a journey for a cure. During her travels she uncovers an age old prophecy about a unique soul that will decide the fate of Halgrond. As her name declares, She Who Brings Victory, Attoria knows she will be the one to fulfill the prophecy. But the path of good and evil is not always clearly marked and every victory has a cost.
"Time has done you no favors, witchwoman Gizem," Attoria said.
They were the only two on the road.
