Hook the Editor #16

TITLE: All the Time in the World
GENRE: YA Science Fiction
Seventeen-year-old Derek has two goals in life: play major league baseball and marry his best friend, Corinne. When a spacetime glitch pulls his future kids into the present, he learns he didn’t marry Corinne, but his shrewd STEM rival, Michelle. Now forced to partner with a girl he hates, Derek slowly grows attached to his imperfect family, prompting him to choose between the life he envisioned and the life he never saw coming.
Derek grips the neck of his Louisville Slugger, fingers wiggling against the gloss, feeling out the warm evenness of the wood. Feet apart, knees bent, eyes straight ahead, he raises the bat over his shoulder.
YES: I really enjoyed the pitch! There's stakes and character motivation. The opening lines didn't pull me in right away. The " feeling out the warm evenness of the wood" sounds awkward. I think you could reword it for something punchier. Good luck :)