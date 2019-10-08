Hook the Editor #2: ALL THE TIME IN THE WORLD (YA SF)

TITLE: ALL THE TIME IN THE WORLD
GENRE: YA SF
Seventeen-year-old Derek has two goals in life: play major league baseball and marry his best friend, Corinne. When a spacetime glitch pulls his future kids into the present, he learns he didn’t marry Corinne, but his shrewd STEM rival, Michelle. Now forced to partner with a girl he hates, Derek slowly grows attached to his imperfect family, prompting him to choose between the life he envisioned and the life he never saw coming.
April 2009
Astoria, Oregon
Derek grips the glossy neck of his Louisville Slugger, feeling out the warm evenness of the wood. Feet apart, knees bent, eyes straight ahead, he raises the bat over his shoulder.
He waits.
The pitching machine launches a baseball and Derek swings, the crack of impact thundering through the low-hanging clouds blanketing his coastal town. The ball is a meteor against the grey, destined to land in the Columbia River with a muted splash. Except the practice net catches it first, repelling the ball back to the ground.
Derek raises his bat again.
It’s seven a.m. A spring drizzle coats the backyard, changing dirt into mud, grass into flattened mush. Cold beads form on his skin, rolling down his arm, dripping off his elbow. His soaked T-shirt sticks to the swell of his chest. He’ll need to stop soon. He’s got class in an hour.
But Derek doesn’t care. Because when the seventeen-year-old holds a baseball bat, it feels like he’s holding all the time in the world.
He has his father to thank for that.
From a young age, Mr. Lyttle encouraged him to play. Derek recalls his earliest memory, practicing batting form with a rubber T-ball set.
Chest over your toes promotes a good swing angle, his father would say, adjusting the boy’s stance. Feet apart, knees bent, eyes straight ahead.
Few atmospheric beginnings work. The voice has to be perfect, the writing surprising and crisp.ReplyDelete
This one works.
It offers terrific insight into the character and shows without telling the place baseball holds in his life.
Until the end. The backstory graf - "From a young age..." pulls me out of the story, tells-rather-than-shows me stuff that doesn't matter at this point. In fact, you could drop this graf and the one above and go directly from "all the time in the world" to "Chest over your toes..."
While you can't copyright titles, this is the title of one of the most famous of all Twilight Zone episodes. It's not quite like writing a book about thermometer-making called "Fahrenheit 451," but... close. It's an unavoidable association that will get stronger with the Twilight Zone movie-thing coming out, which I believe includes this episode.
But overall, lovely beginning that has me eager for more.
I love this. I love the premise, and I love how you so totally encapsulate the essence of living at the Oregon coast. And I love this story even more now that I know it's set in Astoria, one of my favorite towns! In fact, my mystery trilogy (that may never see the light of day) spends a lot of time in Astoria!ReplyDelete
Great job! So excited to read more!
I had the same reaction as Brent when it came to the "from a young age" part. Can we put that info in later? I was right there with the kid until you hooked the back of my shirt and gave a hearty yank.ReplyDelete