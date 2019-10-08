Hook the Editor #4: WISH I WAS HERE (YA SF Mystery)

TITLE: WISH I WAS HERE
GENRE: YA SF Mystery
When Ana’s best friend Isaac hands her an invisibility pill he made, she swallows it to avoid being kidnapped along with him. Fighting her guilt, she must rescue Isaac before he’s forced to create another pill for the highest evil bidder. If she doesn’t follow clues he left behind and find him for the antidote within a week, she’ll remain invisible forever. That could mean insanity or death.
Isaac’s street was a ghost town when I pulled up to his house after school. As I used his spare key to let myself in, the knot in my stomach tied double.
“Is that you, Ana?” he called from the basement as soon as I stepped inside.
Since I knew his parents wouldn’t be home for an hour, I said, “Who else would it be?”
“Did you lock the—?”
“I’m locking it now,” I said with an exasperated sigh. Paranoid much?
I tramped downstairs. “I can’t believe you ditched last period. That was so unli…” My foot hung for a moment halfway to the next step. A suitcase stood next to the fire extinguisher at the bottom of the stairs. A white t-shirt poked out between the case’s zippered teeth.
“You going somewhere?” Without me? “Spring break is next week. Couldn’t your parents have waited a couple more days?”
“My parents aren’t going,” he said as I reached the bottom step. Another suitcase, this one filled with worn spiral notebooks, lay open on a wooden table in the middle of the room. Isaac’s tools, gadgets, gears, and metal parts from clocks, maybe, or engines, or who knows what, were shoved off to the side instead of taking their usual place at center stage.
“I guess traveling on your own is technically legal now and all.” I waited for him to say something. He didn’t. For a flickering moment I thought the bullies at school were finally getting to him.
Great voice. And I like the way you show rather than tell the relationship.ReplyDelete
However, I wonder if you've started the scene just a bit too early. (William Goldman - he of Butch Cassidy and Princess Bride - suggests, Enter each scene as late as possible.) You've given no hint of the story question in the first 250 words/first page, and the conflict you do suggest - going without me? - is too petty to sustain more than a scene. That said, the way you present it - the "without me" not said aloud - is perfect.
But overall, the voice and character are so crisp I want to read more.