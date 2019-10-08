Hook the Editor #5: PERSEPHONE'S WALTZ (Fantasy)

Title: Persephone's Waltz
Genre: Adult Fantasy
Holy Maiden Ysabel has four months left to live. Then she stops the assassination of Dark Lord Kaine, a trans man leading a rebel army. In gratitude, he rescues her from becoming a human sacrifice—by kidnapping her. Hades X Persephone meets the humor of Terry Pratchett and the world-building of N.K. Jemisin.
I have four months, three weeks, and two days left to live. Yet here I sit, wasting a precious hour in a meeting with the Council of Cardinals. I need a smoke or a stiff drink. Not both; I learned from bitter experience on my knees in the outhouse that redleaf and alcohol do not mix.
While my eyelids droop, Cardinal Rakir finishes, “…As the maid said to the bishop.” All four cardinals laugh.
“What did you think, Holy Ysabel?” Rakir smirks.
I widen my eyes. “Oh, it was dreadfully entertaining, but I fear the Sun God has not blessed me with a wit equal to you gentlemen. Why did the bishop tie up the maid? Did she do something wrong?”
Rakir laughs even harder. I keep a vapid smile on my face. Just tied hands and a blindfold? At least take advantage of the increased reactiveness from sensory deprivation with a bit of hot wax and ice. Amateurs.
When I first dug up a dusty document proving that as a Holy Healer, I was entitled to join the council, the cardinals found the presence of a woman made it awkward for them to brag about their conquests during worktime. So I pretended to be too virginal to understand sexual innuendo if it mugged me in a dark alley. I’m still being excluded from the wheeling-and-dealing in their drinking sessions, but they don’t “forget” to tell me when to show up at the Cardinal’s Chamber to cast my vote.
Intriguing voice and character that makes me want to read on. I know early backstory is acceptable in this genre, but - to me at least - acceptance does not equal enthrallment. The paragraph beginning "When I first dug" tells me stuff rather than showing it to me, and does so before I've fully formed an attachment to the character that provides context for this info.ReplyDelete
Perhaps also the "Sun God" needs a name. Cultures with multiple deities name them in addition to ascribing them a function. Now it's possible there's a "true name" thing going on, that if she speaks the true name of the Sun God, she gains some sort of power over that deity, at some terrible price. But otherwise, the failure to name (and identify later) feels like translating for us rather than eavesdropping on her first-person thoughts. Perhaps something like: "...but I fear Ozymandias" -- she attempted the requisite sign of respect with her shoulders, her hands not being available -- "I fear Ozymandias has not blessed me..."
I am ready to read. Your comps are perfect, and I love a conniving woman that play dumb even though they are the smartest in the room. My only question--though maybe it is answered as we read--She laments wasting her time with the Cardinals, but then it seems like she inserted herself there on purpose based on some obscure law? Curious about the backstory on thatReplyDelete