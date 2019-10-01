Hook the Editor #6

TITLE: UNREALITY
GENRE: YA Speculative Thriller
STRANGER THINGS x US 17yo Addy has had PTSD since armed men killed her dad three years ago. When she comes home one day and he’s there—alive—Addy hides her traumatic memories and becomes an imposter in what seems to be a better version of reality. But now her mirror-reflection has come to life—with plans of her own—and if Addy doesn’t uncover the truth about her town’s secret experiments, she could lose Dad in both lives.
The fear was back.
It pulsed like fever behind the overworked eyes of the students shuffling by in a study-induced stupor.
No comments:
Post a Comment