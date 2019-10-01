Hook the Editor #8

TITLE: Book of Blood
GENRE: Adult Dark Fantasy
Breaking Bad with magic
In a dying world, secretly supported by blood magic, an ambitious princess marries a prince who forces her into debt. Conflicting forces are battling over power in the city and she is caught in the cross-fires, her household slaughtered. Will she be able to take back control over her life through the discovery of blood magic?
"There had been much debate over who was going to do the killing. In the end Ikuta volunteered."
No comments:
Post a Comment