Library-thon Winner

Monday, October 21, 2019

Congratulations to DAWN CREAL, who actually checked before the release date that STORMRISE was at the Fairfax County Library in Virginia. Thank you, Dawn! Dawn will receive a signed copy of STORMRISE.

Thank you to everyone who requested STORMRISE at your local libraries. (And it's not too late--your library requests are always greatly appreciated!)





  1. DJOctober 21, 2019 at 2:05 PM

    I also requested the audio version- and now Overdrive has it!!!

    1. AuthoressOctober 21, 2019 at 2:14 PM

      Oh, hooray! Thank you! I actually borrowed the audiobook from the library even though I have my own copy, because...I wanted to. LOL

