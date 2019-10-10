One of the most exciting things in recent weeks has been discovering copies of STORMRISE at libraries across the country (yes, I really do spend time researching things like this)--even as many as a dozen copies in a single library system! It's thrilling to know that my book will be in the hands of readers through their local libraries, and I'd like to continue to spread the love.
Wanna join me -- and have a chance to win a hardcover copy of STORMRISE in the process?
Welcome to the STORMRISE LIBRARY-THON! Here's how it works:
1. Request STORMRISE at your local library (usually this can be done online).*
2. Send a screenshot of your request to me at jillian@jillianboehme.com.
3. FOLLOW ME on Instagram.
That's it! The contest will run until 11:59 CDT on Friday, October 18, and I will announce the winner the following Monday.
*If your library already has a physical copy or audiobook of STORMRISE, you can still enter! Just send me a screenshot of the listing in your library's card catalog. Please note--physical copies or audiobooks only for libraries who already have STORMRISE.
Thanks for helping STORMRISE spread its wings and fly into your neighborhood!
