Talkin' Heads #5

TITLE: Getting Away With It
GENRE: YA Contemporary
Karma and Kevin are two gifted 9th graders in special ed who desperately want to get into a high school program where they would flourish but who are waitlisted.
She’s making me talk on the phone.
Laying in my bed, I texted Karma about Witkowski. Apparently, I could not text fast enough for her liking. She made me phone her. Do people even talk on the phone anymore? I’m not sure I have observed this in anyone my age.
“Hi Karma,” I said. “How are you?” Greeting technique courtesy of my old social group. Mastered that like a boss.
“You know how I am, Kevin. So spill. Tell me what is happening!”
I told her the story of Witkowski.
Karma screamed in my ear. “Oh my God, Kevin. This is great!”
I pulled the phone away and rubbed my ear. Loud sounds suck. Cautiously, I put the phone close to my ear again.
“Please don’t yell in my ear.”
“I’m sorry, Kevin. I’m just excited. I am number 6 now.”
“And I am number 7.”
“That’s true! What do you think the odds are of us getting in now?”
I stopped and sipped a straw full of chocolate milk from my bedside table. “Probably the same as getting on the moon.” I wondered when a travel schedule to the moon would be a reality, the same way there are train schedules all over the U.S. That would be fun to memorize. Karma became very quiet. I needed to fill the quiet somehow. “You know, there’s a list of all the people who got in to D’Ascoyne and the first 10 on the waitlist. It’s posted on the Arrington Public School website. You never know. Maybe other people will move. Or die.”
I like how the dialogue conveys that these are kids who are a little "different" from their peers. I'm picturing them as maybe being somewhere on the autism spectrum (but of course I could be totally wrong about that!) The way they speak is a little stiff and awkward, but I think in this case, that's a good thing. Good job.ReplyDelete
You're correct! They are. :) Thanks for commenting!ReplyDelete
This just makes me really sad, because I want them to get into the program so they'll flourish! 250 words and I'm already emotionally attached!ReplyDelete
I agree, you did a great job conveying how these kids are "different"! I love this:'“Hi Karma,” I said. “How are you?” Greeting technique courtesy of my old social group. Mastered that like a boss.'
I wonder about breaking up the last paragraph. The content is fine, I just think I'd break it up for easier reading. I don't remember rules anymore (so gotta brush up on my Schoolhouse Rock!), I go by feel. What about this?
I stopped and sipped a straw full of chocolate milk from my bedside table. “Probably the same as getting on the moon.”
I wondered when a travel schedule to the moon would be a reality, the same way there are train schedules all over the U.S. That would be fun to memorize.
Karma became very quiet. I needed to fill the quiet somehow.
“You know," I said, "there’s a list of all the people who got in to D’Ascoyne and the first 10 on the waitlist. It’s posted on the Arrington Public School website. You never know. Maybe other people will move. Or die.”
This is helpful -- thanks so much for that and for the kind words!Delete