Secret Agent Contest Coming Up!

MARK THE DATE: Submissions for the upcoming contest will be on Monday, April 13.
As always, I will post detailed submission instructions one week before submissions. For now, I'm THRILLED to let you know that our April Secret Agent will accept submissions in adult, YA, and MG! That's right--all 3 categories! Here's the specific break-down:
ADULT
- High-concept women's fiction
- Rom-com
- Mainstream with a hint of magic
YA
- Fantasy
- Magical Realism
- Historical
- Contemporary
- Thriller
- Mystery
MG
- Contemporary
- Mystery
- Light fantasy
- Light magical realism
If you have any questions, please ask below, or flag me down on Twitter.
Yay!
