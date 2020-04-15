Secret Agent #28

TITLE: When We Were Friends
GENRE: Adult Women's Fiction High Concept
As Frannie Willets drove west across the state, she wasn’t lucky enough to be swallowed by a sinkhole or washed off the road by a spring flood, so there was no way to avoid this reunion after all. Still, she blew right past the diner where Lexi, her ex-partner in crime, waited. She parked two blocks down Main Street and climbed out of her beat-up white Chevy into the clean air of Licking, Indiana, population 2,432, if you believed the interstate billboard. She locked the car, probably unlike anyone else here, but four years behind bars had made her suspicious of her fellow humans.
Head up, eyes straight ahead, hands down at her sides—courtesy of the guards’ strict training—she followed the incline of the sidewalk, up the tree- and shop-lined street that said welcome in a plain-spoken Midwestern accent. Lexi must love it here. Must feel safe.
Frannie just felt like having a drink.
When she’d gone to prison, she’d still been too young to buy a legal one. In the six months since she’d been paroled, she’d indulged in the occasional slug of cheap whiskey. Always just one. Just enough to steady her nerves. Man, did she need a shot of steadiness now.
She passed a few pedestrians going about the business of life. One old man gave her side-eye, probably seeing at a glance what she really was. Eyes straight ahead. Soon this sordid meeting would be over and she’d be back at the halfway house.
This opening sets up a fun story with lots of potential. Frannie could easily be a great companion as we spend a few hours listening in to her adventures.ReplyDelete
Consider telling us less, however, and showing more. "So there was no way to avoid this reunion after all" tells us what we're about to figure out anyway. So does "four years behind bars" - why not hold off just a bit on why she doesn't trust others? The inner thought "eyes straight ahead" later shows us that she has lived under some sort of threat for a time. And "her ex-partner in crime" also tells us a bit of info without showing anything, and I think the story gets stronger if you aren't as explicit this early. "...where Lexi waited" carries its own tension, and I think it's all you need in the first page or two.
I think tightened up this could be a very effective and intriguing story.