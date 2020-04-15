Secret Agent #34

TITLE: Seamus O'Rourke and the Summer of Swampfoot
GENRE: MG Mystery
I slammed the back door of Aunt Aiofe’s house as hard as I could, sprinted across her yard and ducked into the woods.
“Seamus O’Rourke, get back here right now!”
I ignored my sister. Just because Bailey was the oldest didn’t mean she could be the boss of me. She wasn’t going to stop me from exploring the humungous rock I’d discovered in the woods behind Aunt Aiofe’s house. I called it Big G, and Big G was like a deserted island in the middle of a mass of trees. Perfect. Because that’s where I was going to spend the day, away from Bailey, who hated the whole world and everyone in it. Including me.
Besides, Aunt Aiofe had said that kids these days didn’t play outside like she used to. She’d be proud of me when she got home from work, because outside was where I’d be. I wove around trees and leaped over fallen trunks, until I busted into the clearing, scrambled to the top of Big G and settled on the moss that topped it like a green wig.
