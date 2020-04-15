Secret Agent #41

TITLE: Death's Daughter
GENRE: YA fantasy
What if your father was Death? As in the Death? What if he went missing?
After three weeks her father’s absence is having serious consequences. Without a Death to cut mortal tethers, sightings of shades and ghosts are starting to crop up. The Black Council is no help and Alex is left to find her father on her own. Dodging child protective services, Alex travels to another world, accidentally dragging along her arch nemeses from school. To complicate matters she discovers she has powers of her own, one of fire and one of death. To survive in a world of vampires and sorcery she must learn to use her powers - but one causes unbearable pain and the other is slowly turning her into a an undead.
