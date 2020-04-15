Secret Agent #42

TITLE: THE GOOD LUCK FIX
GENRE: MG Contemporary
I stare out the family room window, fixated on the road, like the dog next door on his chain. Here comes a car. I perk up. It’s coming, coming.
Nope. Not Dad.
I frown in the direction it goes, pressing my nose on the glass and fogging it up with my breath. Across the street, Dion’s dad is backing out of their driveway. Dion waves at me through the window of the backseat. I wave back.
Another car comes. Also, not Dad. I know he’s probably stuck in traffic on the bridge or near the tunnel and it’s not his fault, but still. My heart sinks.
“Katelyn?” Mom calls from the kitchen. “You’re gonna be late. Want me to run you over?”
“No,” I say. He’ll be here. But seeing Dion pull away with his dad makes my eyeballs sting because if Dad were here, still living under the same roof as us, this part would be easy. We’d be on our way to baseball.
That was before Dad moved out months ago.
Now he’s sleeping at Uncle Joe’s, he says because it’s closer to his work. My parents think if they don’t tell me what’s really happening, I won’t be upset, but I know what’s really happening. They’re gonna split for good.
I need to figure out a way to stop it or fix it.
A good luck trick will help. I know it. But I need a really good one, which is why I haven’t decided on one yet.
