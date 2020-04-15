Secret Agent #50

TITLE: From the Dirt Sea
GENRE: Adult Mainstream w/hint of magic
For years nothing had grown in the neglected dirt lot Leia called a backyard, and she had no idea why anything had sprouted now. A little green bud surfaced dead center in the brown expanse, standing out like a marble in riverbed. Leia leaned over it, careful not to topple on top of it as her hangover clouded her sense of equilibrium. Probably a weed. It’d been a rainier winter than her valley desert town was used to, but even then, her yard had been exceptionally resistant to life through every other heavy soak. This weed must possess fortitude far beyond her negligence.
Instinctively, she went to sip at her coffee and remembered that she’d yet to make any having been so distracted by this new, planty development.
Po, her bad-mouthed chihuahua, yelped at her from the back door, unwilling to step foot on the cold patio yet desperate for breakfast all the same.
“Coming, you little shit,” she said, though this did little to soothe him. It wasn’t until the food cascaded into his plastic bowl that he quieted long enough to scarf it down, as if he hadn’t eaten in days. It hadn’t even been a full twelve hours since his last meal, to which the vet would complain again about his weight, but the vet wasn’t the one living with the mouthy little beast.
I don't think your story has started yet. We learn more about the location (rainy winter, desert town, bare yard) than about the presumed MC. 250 words is enough time to drop at least a hint as to her problem, some challenge she faces, but we have only a stray bud and an unhappy dog. The character has some quirks that could potentially be interesting, but I think we need something in the first page that forces us to keep reading.ReplyDelete
I assume "Leia" and "Po" have something to do with a Star Wars theme, though drunk-and-hungover Leia calls to mind Carrie Fisher's difficult life - is that a comparison you want to make?
The writing is mostly smooth, but not engrossing or elevated.
BTW, keep an eye (or ear) out for I-didn't-read-out-loud-yet items such as "topple on top."
I'm not trying to be negative. I just don't see enough here to tell me where this is going. That could easily change on the next page.