Secret Agent Winners!

And here are the winners:
#8 INTO THE MAZEWOOD
#34 SEAMUS OROURKE AND THE SUMMER OF SWAMP FOOT
#37 A VERY STRANGE ENCHANTED
#38 THE EVER AFTER AND OTHER BROKEN THINGS
THE PRIZE:
Ms. Hunter would like to see the first 50 pages of your manuscript! Winners, PLEASE EMAIL ME AT FACELESSWORDS@GMAIL.COM FOR SPECIFIC SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS.
Congratulations, winners! And a huge thank you to EVERYONE who participated.
The talent in this contest was unbelievable. Thank you so much for letting me act as Secret Agent--and huge thank you to all the writers who participated!