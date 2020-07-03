Friday Fricassee: Cover Reveal!

I COULDN'T POSSIBLY BE HAPPIER WITH THIS COVER!
About THE STOLEN KINGDOM:
A secret bloodline. A stolen magic. A fight for the throne.
For a hundred years, the once-prosperous kingdom of Perin Faye has suffered under the rule of the greedy and power-hungry Thungrave kings. Maralyth Graylaern, a cacao farmer's daughter, has no idea her hidden magic power is proof of a secret bloodline and claim to the throne. Alac Thungrave, the king's second son, has always been uncomfortable with his position as the spare heir--and the dark, stolen magic that comes with ruling.
When Maralyth becomes embroiled in a plot to murder the royal family and seize the throne, a cat-and-mouse chase ensues in an adventure of dark magic, court intrigue, and forbidden love.
You guys! This book means more to me than I have time to express--we'll save that story for another day. THE STOLEN KINGDOM is available for preorder wherever books are sold.
Please be sure to add THE STOLEN KINGDOM to your Goodreads to-read list!
Thanks, as always, for all your support. I know the blog's been quiet since April, but things'll stir up again soon. We've got another Secret Agent Contest slated for August! More on that soon.
Have a wonderful weekend, everyone! (Also? Please know how much it means to me to hear from you. Leave a comment, drop me an email, give me a shout on Instagram or Twitter. Let me know what you're writing, what you're reading, how you're doing.)
Hugs!
Beautiful cover!ReplyDelete
Thanks, Kate! I'm truly thrilled with it.Delete
That cover is GORGEOUS! So excited for you! You're really doing it! It's happening! (Yes, it's the second book, but no less exciting!) :) :) :)ReplyDelete
I still think of giving up every now and then, but then I think of you and feel inspired to keep fighting!
Thank you, Betsy! And yes, yes, yes, you know I'm going to tell you to NEVER GIVE UP. I'm glad my story is still offering you inspiration. KEEP GOING! xoxoDelete
GORJ!!! I love your new cover! And woo-hoo on the hunky "spare heir" falling for the enemy- sparks are going to fly!ReplyDelete
So excited for you! And proud. You worked hard for this and deserve all the rewards that come with it.
Thank you so much, DJ! And I'll admit I'm a bit partial to my hunky spare heir. LOL xoxoDelete
Congratulations! That cover is GORGEOUS. And the story is so intriguing. Can't wait to hear more about it. Congratulations on publishing another book - will definitely read it- and for continuing to inspire us with your story. I'm in the trenches of querying, and your posts always give me hope. ;)ReplyDelete
Thank you so much, Julia! Sending you hugs and hopefulness in those dreaded trenches. YOU'VE GOT THIS! xoxoDelete