Secret Agent #16

Title: Fix Your Life!
Genre: MG Contemporary Fantasy
April 17
Tonight was the W O R S T. I was sure we were going to win first prize with our Earth Day project but Taylor had a meltdown while Mom was holding her and kicked apart the windmill and Mom yelled at ME for being mad. “She didn’t do it on purpose. Blah, blah, blah.”
It’s so unfair. We worked super hard and now Grace and Zeke probably hate me because there’s no way we’ll win. If we did, our picture would be on the school website and it could go on the refrigerator instead of Matthew’s, which has been there for 1,000,000 years.
Dad didn’t even see what happened because he was busy admiring the competition. How come other people’s kids get more attention than me?
Honestly, they are the W O R S T family ever. I wish they would all disappear.
Chapter 1
,April vacation starts the second the bell rings. The whole sixth grade streams out the door whooping and laughing and high-fiving. Groups of kids peel off in different directions. At my corner, I wave goodbye to my friends and head down my street alone. I stop to tie a flapping shoelace and when I straighten up, there’s a strange little man right in front of my face.
Yikes! I jump back. Where did he come from? I look up. Did he fall out of a tree?
“Greetings!” he says. “I’m Dexter, the host of Fix Your Life!, the reality TV show.”
