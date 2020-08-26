Secret Agent #19

Title: Shadows of The City
Genre: NA Paranormal Suspense
“Lexi’s gone.”
“Hello to you too,” I greet my younger sister, Stormie, without looking up from my client’s notes I am almost finished editing. “How was school?”
“I said,” Stormie’s voice edges in annoyance. “Lexi is gone.”
Puzzled, I look up to meet my sister’s turbulent hazel eyes. “Lexi?”
“My friend, Lexi. Gone.”
“Can you give me a few more details? At least some context?” I sigh, closing my laptop with a snap. “Where’d she go? Why? Should I be worried?”
Stormie shrugs her slender shoulders noncommittally. “I haven’t deciphered her last message.”
“Because?” I ask, rapidly losing my patience. Breathe through the nose. Inhaling slowly.
“I just got home!” Stormie yells impatiently, throwing down her backpack. “Did you expect me to decode in front of everybody on God’s green earth - in school?” she rolls angry eyes to the ceiling. “You must think I’m stupid! Geez!”
“I thought you might decipher it in the bathroom stall,” I suggest, ignoring the desperate desire to smack my thirteen-year-old sister upside the head. “How long will it take?”
“Will what take?”
“To decipher-”
“That depends on the length of the message!”
“Could you tell me why you interrupted me?” I demand, swallowing the anger boiling up my stomach. “I was working.”
Stormie rolls her eyes at the word working. “I thought you might want to know that there’s a real-life mystery at Lakeview High School.”
I slip my computer to the floor, my attention fully on my sister. “No way!”
“Way!” Johnny says...
