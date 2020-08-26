Secret Agent #8

Title: Laughter Magic
Genre: YA Fantasy
It's not every day you meet a boy who can read your mind.
The boy in front of me had floppy corkscrew curls and a slightly twisted smile to match. We sat facing each other, cross-legged in a circle in the middle of a clearing. The sun was bright and warm on my back and I looked deep into his eyes.
"Okay," Nauraa the master anchor called out, "take each other's hands."
A burst of embarrassed giggles came from several of the couples in our group. The boy in front of me gave an awkward grin and reached for my hands. His hands were warm and clammy and quite unremarkable
"Do you feel anything?" he whispered.
"No," I whispered back, "maybe we need to concentrate."
We both closed our eyes but after a moment I peeked and noticed he was peeking too. The sun on my neck was cooking me and i felt more awkward the longer we continued. I avoided his eyes, looking over his shoulder into the trees, then down at my lap. Doubly nervous because the next boy in line was our village leader's son Zach, who I'd been watching from afar since forever.
"I don't think this is working," we said almost together and then laughed as we made eye contact again.
From somewhere behind me I heard a gasp and somebody uttered a surprised, "Oh," as though they had just learned something remarkable.
Was that it? Was that what we were trying for?
