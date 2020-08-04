SECRET AGENT CONTEST -- Coming Up!

Hello, writing friends!
Submissions for our next Secret Agent Contest are 3 weeks from yesterday (where has the summer gone?). Here's everything you need to know:
(Please note: This is NOT the call for submissions! The contest will open on Monday, August 24.)
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (please read carefully):
*To enter, please use THE SUBMISSION FORM HERE.
*THIS WILL BE A LOTTERY: The submission window will be open from NOON to 6:00 PM EDT, after which the bot will randomly select 50 entries.
* PLEASE NOTE: You are responsible for figuring out your own time zone. "Time Zone differences" are NOT a reason for not getting your entry in.
* Submissions are for COMPLETED MANUSCRIPTS ONLY. If you wouldn't want an agent to read the entire thing, DON'T SEND IT. If an "entire thing" doesn't exist, you shouldn't even be reading these rules.
* You may submit A DIFFERENT MANUSCRIPT if you've participated in any previous Secret Agent contests in the past year.
* Only ONE ENTRY per person per contest. If you send more than one, your subsequent entry(ies) will be rejected.
* Submissions are for THE FIRST 250 WORDS of your manuscript. Please do not stop in the middle of a
GO HERE to submit via our web form.
As always, there is no fee to enter the Secret Agent contest.
This month's contest will include the following genres:
MG and YA Historical Fiction
MG and YA Fantasy
MG and YA Narrative Nonfiction
MG and YA Epistolary
Adult Upmarket (NO genre fiction--high fantasy, romance, etc.)
Please ask your questions below!
So exciting! Could a MG contemporary/fantasy mix be counted as "fantasy"?ReplyDelete
I would say yes -- it's always worth a try!Delete
okay, thank you!Delete