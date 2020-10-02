Hello, friends!
STORMRISE will be out in paperback one month from today, and I'm offering a little preorder giveaway to celebrate.
What to do:
1. Preorder STORMRISE from any bookstore before November 2.
2. Email a screen shot or scan of your receipt to me at jillian@jillianboehme.com.
3. IMPORTANT: Please include your mailing address in the body of the email!
4. You will receive a signed bookmark within a few weeks.
That's it! All I ask is a little grace--today is moving day, and it'll admittedly take me a while to get settled in our apartment. I promise I'll make every effort to organize myself as quickly as possible so you won't have to wait too long. :)
Cheers! And as always, thank you.
