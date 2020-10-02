Friday, October 2, 2020

A Little Preorder Giveaway!

 



Hello, friends!

STORMRISE will be out in paperback one month from today, and I'm offering a little preorder giveaway to celebrate.

What to do:

1. Preorder STORMRISE from any bookstore before November 2.

2. Email a screen shot or scan of your receipt to me at jillian@jillianboehme.com.

3. IMPORTANT: Please include your mailing address in the body of the email!

4. You will receive a signed bookmark within a few weeks.

That's it! All I ask is a little grace--today is moving day, and it'll admittedly take me a while to get settled in our apartment. I promise I'll make every effort to organize myself as quickly as possible so you won't have to wait too long. :)

Cheers! And as always, thank you. 



