Now Offering: Premiere Critiques

Hello, all!
It's been a while since I've worn my editor's cap, but I've decided, at least for a little while, to offer limited services to any writers who might need them. In short, I'm bringing back my Premiere Critique on a first come, first served basis.
WHAT IS A PREMIERE CRITIQUE?
A Premiere Critique is an editorial letter and a detailed line edit of the first 75 pages of your completed, polished manuscript. I will complete your critique within 1 week of your having hired me.
Things to think about:
- If nobody has ever read your work before (as in, ever), then don't hire me. Find a critique partner.
- If this is your Very First Novel, then I am not the editor for you. My time--and your money--is better served if you have a novel or two under your belt, and if your current manuscript is clean. (Clean doesn't mean "perfect": it just means...clean. Polished and proofread.)
- I will edit most genres, but if you're not sure, please check with me in your introductory email. I will absolutely not accept erotica or erotic romance, and I also do not accept memoirs. My strengths are YA and MG, though I've done a sizable number of adult critiques in the past. My true loves are fantasy and science fiction, but again, I'm open to all the things, other than my exceptions noted above.
The cost:
- A Premiere Critique costs $260. I will require a $130 dollar down payment, and the remaining $130 will be due after you've received my critique.
- Payments are accepted via Paypal or Venmo.
If you have questions or would like to go ahead and reserve a spot, please email me at authoressedits@gmail.com.
