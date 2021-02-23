Call For Submissions: ARE YOU HOOKED?

This is the original critique format for Miss Snark's First Victim, and the format used for the Secret Agent Contests and legendary Baker's Dozen Contests (now retired). We haven't done this for quite some time, so I'm keeping it small--a maximum of 10 entries this time.
Here are the submission instructions:
- Submission window: Friday, February 26, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm CST.
- Submit your entry HERE.
- Genres: All genres except erotica/erotic fiction are eligible, in all categories (age groups).
- No picture books or non-fiction. Narrative non-fiction is acceptable.
- Please submit: The first 250 words of your manuscript.
- This is a lottery. 10 entries will be chosen by the bot after submissions have closed.
- Please do not end your excerpt in the middle of a
The winning entries will post to the blog on Monday, March 1, and will be immediately available for public critique. If your excerpt is chosen for the contest, I request that you critique at least 3 other entries (pay it forward, always!).
Please post your questions below!
