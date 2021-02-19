Want Some Stuff Here? Take This Poll!

My dear fellow writers!
I miss our interaction. I miss this blog. Every time I sit down and look at it and say to myself, "I really need to do something here," I feel overwhelmed and shut it back down. And then someone says something like this: "oh it's so good to see your blogs again! please tell us you're coming back soon to host more hijinks!" And I go all gooey inside.
SO HERE'S WHAT I WANT YOU TO DO: Please take a minute to answer this poll. It will give me starting place for something in-house, for starters.
Also! If there's something you'd like to see that isn't included in the poll, please leave your suggestion/request in the comments below.
Spread the word! I can't promise the level of activity that we used to enjoy here, but there's no reason why I can't commit to some regular critiques and the occasional Secret Agent contest.
There. I've said it. Now hold me to it!
I love all of these ideas, but especially the Drop the Needle one! No one ever gives feedback on the middle.ReplyDelete
I agree with AMB!Delete
It's true -- because it's harder to critique when you're dropped in the middle! That's why I've always required a lead-in for these entries, to help the reader get grounded. It's definitely a fun change to do middle bits!Delete
Terrific ideas! Honestly, I love all of them!ReplyDelete
Well, that makes it easier! :DDelete
Next blog post: Showing us the results of this poll!ReplyDelete
Oh, Betsy, I'm so frustrated that this poll doesn't show the results!! Blogger used to offer a polling widget, but they removed it, and I had to find one. The analytics are hard to decipher, too, and I'm pretty underwhelmed overall. I'll see if I can come up with some readable results, though!Delete