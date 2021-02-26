Friday, February 26, 2021

Submissions Are Now Open

 


Submissions for our Are You Hooked? critique round are now open!

Submit your entry HERE.

Read the submission guidelines HERE.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

16 comments:

  1. Karen DuvallFebruary 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM

    I think something is wrong with the form. I've filled it out, pasted my entry, but in this pink box at the bottom it says "You have already entered. Save this entry for next time!" I haven't entered already. Does this mean it's full?

    ReplyDelete
  2. JKOFebruary 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM

    Same thing happened to me

    ReplyDelete
  3. UnknownFebruary 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM

    me too

    ReplyDelete
  4. Bonnie JacobyFebruary 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM

    The guidelines link either returns page not found or a disclaimer page.

    ReplyDelete
  5. Karen DuvallFebruary 26, 2021 at 2:18 PM

    Good to know it's not just me, lol.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies
    1. AuthoressFebruary 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM

      I was wondering why it said "0 entries"!!!! :P

      Delete
  6. UnknownFebruary 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM

    Here, too

    ReplyDelete
  7. Julia TomiakFebruary 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM

    Me too!

    ReplyDelete
  8. AuthoressFebruary 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM

    Oh nooooo!!!!!!

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)