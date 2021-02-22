You Have Spoken!

I've gotta say--I was so encouraged by the response to Friday's poll. Thank you so much!
Admittedly, I didn't take my time choosing a widget for the poll. (Blogger used to have one, but apparently they've gotten rid of it.) The one I chose, as I'm sure you noticed after voting, does not show the results. Kind of silly, yes?
There's more. The data they share is pretty convoluted, and I ended up having to use old fashioned tally marks on a sheet of paper! Basically, instead of simply telling me how many votes each of the six choices received, they shared all possible combinations of votes and how many of each of those were received. So, for instance, it told me how many people voted for "Secret Agent" and "Critique Partner Speed Dating". And then it told me how many people voted for "Secret Agent" and "Are You Hooked" and "Critique Partner Speed Dating". It wasn't particularly helpful.
BUT I'VE GOT THE NUMBERS, ANYWAY! And here they are:
SECRET AGENT: 51 votes
ARE YOU HOOKED: 36 votes
FIRST 3 WORDS: 25 votes
CRITIQUE PARTNER SPEED DATING: 21 votes
DROP THE NEEDLE: 21 votes
TALKING HEADS: 12 votes
Obviously, the SECRET AGENT CONTEST is a big winner! Not that I'm surprised. Unfortunately, I can't just pull one of those out of my hat; they are always scheduled several months in advance.
MY PLEDGE TO YOU: I will get on this right away after my release hoopla has died down!
So the plan is this: We will have an ARE YOU HOOKED critique very soon--STAY TUNED!
For anyone who is new here:
ARE YOU HOOKED is an in-house critique in which writers submit the opening 250 words of their manuscript for public critique.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A reminder that I'm currently running a special The Stolen Kingdom preorder giveaway just for writers! The prize is a 30-minute FaceTime or Zoom meeting with me, to discuss your WIP or writing in general. (And if you send me your first chapter prior to the call, I will critique it.)
GO HERE FOR INFORMATION AND TO ENTER!
And, finally, please be sure you're following me on Instagram. That's where I spend most of my time these days, and it's where you'll be able to connect with me most quickly.
Get your first pages in order! I'll be back soon with instructions.
