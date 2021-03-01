Are You Hooked? #1

GENRE: Women's Fiction
Parked at the curb, I stay seated behind the wheel, my fingers tapping, heart thumping. This is the last chance I’ll have to see the family I’m responsible for before leaving them for good.
I’m sure my replacement will do a good job, just not as good as me. She doesn’t know Daisy’s favorite nursery rhymes, and that she can’t fall asleep without Mister Snuffles, and that bubblegum bubbles make her laugh so hard she gets the hiccups. My replacement won’t know that every time Violet falls off the wagon Daisy falls with her.
I swing open the car door, creating a breeze that lifts a cluster of dry leaves and scatters them like confetti. My boots crunch through trash tossed across the cracked asphalt and I pull my scarf tighter around my neck to ward off the autumn chill. I wonder if it’s this cold in Scotland, where I’ll soon be living with my cousin. My bags are packed, I’ve told my friends and co-workers goodbye, but I can’t leave without checking in on my most capricious case. I won’t miss my job at DCFS, but I will miss the little family I’ve come to love like my own. Violet has come far in her sobriety, and I hope my absence won’t give her reason to backslide. Change is hard on addicts who need consistency in their lives.It’s eerily quiet on the street in front of the building where Violet and Daisy live.
The writing here is great and this line got me in the gut: "... every time Violet falls off the wagon Daisy falls with her." This feels very much like the start of something big. Great job creating this atmosphere and voice. One nit: I assume DCFS stands for something around child & family services, but it's worth spelling it out the first time so the reader isn't wondering. I'd read on!ReplyDelete
I'm interested. I'm torn about wanting to know more about this family or her new life in Scotland (that's not a bad thing).ReplyDelete