Are You Hooked? #10

GENRE: MG Epic Fantasy
Without warning, the stars shifted to seal Abree’s fate. Her rotten day was about to get worse . . .
Chapter One
Abree sat before the fire in the orphanage’s common room. Her arms stretched out to the hearth. In her fingers was the tingling promise the flames would obey—but first, she needed to persuade the Fyre spirit she was its master.
Her lips move fiercely, repeating the ancient charm with all the will she could summon.
“Ausculto.”
Luminous wisps danced away from the blazing logs into the midst of the room, advancing and retreating, twisting into spirals and rosettes they approached her. Fire tickled her feet, only to withdraw before she could shape them. “Moon’s sake!” Abree cursed.
“Concentrate, child,” Nana hissed, her tongue flicked over her thin lips. “The flames are too agitated to shape. Calm them.”
Sweat formed and fell across Abree’s forehead, stinging her eyes. Her midnight-black hair was damp with it. She fluttered her fingers again in command and watched for signs of obedience.
“Ausculto. Ausculto.”
The blaze flickered in response.
“Focus,” Nana encouraged. “Use the flame as a paintbrush. Create your form above us.”
Abree tapped her finger to the air and willed the embers to transform from orange to her favorite deep-red. She drew her heart-shaped face, a puckish nose, then added wide-set eyes. Above the ear, Abree added her left horn to the silhouette, curving forward and circling into a ridged spiral that swooped up at the tip. She didn’t dare stop.
Okay, I AM HOOKED at the outset with this fantasy! The writing is tight and clean. The promise of the premise is there right up front which is amazing: "she needed to persuade the Fyre spirit she was its master." And I'm intrigued about what Abree is drawing or conjuring with the fire. And a horn? Cool. I definitely want to read on. The only recommendation I would have would be to possibly incorporate the opening line into the actual text. Is it meant to be a prologue? It might be more meaningful and useful to give that thought from Abree's perspective, even her having a feeling that her day's about to get worse, things aren't going her way. It would also give readers more insight into how she's feeling. Also, I'm not sure you could sweat enough for it to sting your eyes (unless you were drenched and/or had loads of product in your hair. LOL. But very compelling start! Like I said, I'm hooked and I'm rooting for Abree.
I like we see some action and magic right away. I know what kind of world this is. Some of the descriptors could be more... detailed? I dunno. I wanted to know things like what is deep-red? Is it more like a raspberry or a chili pepper. It might add some insight into the MC as well.
I really liked this! In a short excerpt, you provided so much to show us the world, the main character's personality, and then you ended with that detail about Abree's horn, which got me completely intrigued! I don't think you need that first lead-in sentence because the story gets going on its own right away. I'd definitely read on!
I really enjoyed the writing. I have no sense of who Nana is, though (although it's a great name for a character), so maybe give us something to help ground her a bit. Also, the opening line feels more like a blurb on the back of a book than an opening of the story. I think it could be cut. The opening paragraph is strong enough without it IMO.