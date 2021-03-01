Are You Hooked? #11

GENRE: Romance
The phone call was disconnected and Coldplay resumed playing
All those signs, I knew what they meant,
Some things you can invent
And some get made, and some get sent.
Kyah stared at the Blue Heron in the swamp as she finished listening to the song. She
wondered if he’d capture whatever he was watching. They were the most patient of birds. She
had seen them flying away. She had seen them walking in the water. She even watched one
swallow a fish once. But she had never seen one catch a fish. She wasn’t as patient as the Blue
Heron.
Her fingers hit the pause button on her headphones as she absorbed into the world of
signs. Her unintended words. The truth of them. His words back.
Some things you can invent
Kyah knew those truths. Things were easily invented in a paranoid mind. Or even a
protective mind. A mind that wanted to protect a heart from hurt. A mind that was afraid of
losing that heart. Kyah closed her eyes as the wave of emotions washed over her. There were
days, she was in control of the emotions. Other days, she wanted to curl up in the corner and
sob. Seth was a trigger. The trigger of what she’d lost. A bit of her innocence, a bit of her sanity, and now, more of her heart.
She wasn’t sure where they stood anymore. It was all muddled in her mind, by her mind.
I'm in. I already have a sense of the MC. I like the heron bit -- as I myself have watched them hunting. :) However, I had to reread the first few sentences. I thought the "he" in the second sentence referred to the heron at first.ReplyDelete
Kyah's pain and emotions shine through this excerpt. I loved the bit about her not being as patient as the heron - that was a great way to show part of her personality. Two things: I couldn't figure out where she was (outside on a run/walk near a swamp? inside and watching the swamp from a window? Is she at work or at leisure?) and would like to feel a little more situated in the setting. Also, I was confused about Seth as a trigger. Is he someone from her past who triggers her thoughts about the person she's with (sort of) now? Or is the person currently breaking her heart? If the latter, I'm not sure trigger is the right word to use. I'd keep reading to see where Kyah's story leads.ReplyDelete
This comment has been removed by the author.ReplyDelete
We have a great sense of the MC's internal dialogue but it might be good to position the reader externally? Aka, where is Kyah right now? I'm hooked on her pain ;)... and wanting some respite from it but it might provide more clarity if you tell the reader exactly what happened to Kyah. Thread some facts into the narrative a bit, to ground it, like what exactly has been lost (other than innocence, like a life, lover, etc.). ANd how Seth triggered this (though I'm sure you'll describe how he does in the following pages). Also, song lyrics can be really tricky to get legal approval for use, though they appear throughout "WONDER" so it's not unheard of.ReplyDelete
Great inner voice, but I admit I'm lost right out of the gate. I get no sense of where we are (it mentions a swamp, but is she actually there, watching it from a bus, etc.), and there are too few other details to ground me. It makes the emotion feel forced. I would suggest that it's easier for readers to empathize if they can grab hold of at least one concrete element.ReplyDelete