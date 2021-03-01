Are You Hooked? #3

Something feels different today, the way the last day of school feels different from the others. It’s weird because trips to the farm aren’t special, not in the least.
“Lara, can you come to the kitchen, please,” Dad calls. Hearing his voice surprises me. He usually heads straight to the paddocks when we arrive, to check on the cows.
I leave my mostly-unpacked bag on my bed and take the short hallway to the kitchen. Hopefully, I'll be able to solve the double mystery as quickly as possible. I hate mysteries.
Dad’s sitting at the table with Mum and my younger sister, Nellie. They’re all grinning, a loaf cake and glasses of juice between them.
“Here she is,” Dad says.
“We’re having another cake?” I take a seat, trying to act casual. Cake is a rare treat and we only finished off my birthday cake—a tall one with aqua icing and a number twelve in rainbow sprinkles—yesterday. I’m not complaining, who doesn’t love cake? I just want to know why I’m getting another.
“We’re celebrating!” Mum says with a wink. “I did some sneaky baking yesterday afternoon, while you were at the drama club meeting at school.”
“Lara, today is another special day for you.” Dad raises his orange juice in the air, eyes glistening.
Mum lifts her glass to touch Dad’s, so does Nellie. The three of them look at me expectantly and I do the same, as an idea dawns. Did my Kingsley results come early?
Well, I definitely want to know what this family is celebrating! Especially since Lara doesn't have a clue and she knows something is up. I'm also intrigued about what Kingsley is and how that factors into her life. If she's turning 12, is this a MG book? Or does Lara age throughout the course of the book? The voice feels young, so it makes me wonder whether it's going to mature or whether this is a children's book. Either way, I'd read on!ReplyDelete
I'm curious and want to know what they are celebrating! Some of the dialog doesn't read realistic such as "..., while you were at the drama club meeting at school."ReplyDelete
This definitely reads like a kid's fantasy (maybe upper middle grade or lower YA). You do a great job packing in the details and hooking the reader to want to read on! Also, you characterize your MC very well - with the promise of the premise that something feels different, very foreboding, love this observation by your MC. And other points, like her surprise at her father's voice and the fact that she hates mysteries. Makes me think she'll be solving a bigger one not too far down the line. think the flow is great, and I'd def read on.ReplyDelete