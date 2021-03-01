Are You Hooked? #5

GENRE: Science Fiction
On October 28th, 2021, Perry Greensborough — former Eagle Scout and National Spelling Bee semifinalist of 1982 — was sitting down with a bowl of microwaved sirloin burger soup to watch the nightly broadcast ofJeopardy! when a bat crashed into his satellite dish and turned the signal to static.
This was, Perry reflected as he clambered off the couch and into a pair of crocs by the trailer door, the one time he missed Lorna. For all her snoring, her bitching, her moaning, her trips to the store to buy another pair of glittery shoes she would never wear but which would fill the closet to bursting, she could stand in the trailer and call through the door when the picture was back.
Now that she’d run off to Tucson with that stock car driver, Perry would have to brave the cold desert night, climb up to the dish, fuss with it, then climb back down to the trailer and check the screen himself, over and over again, until Jeopardy! was over, and probably the next ice age had begun.
The dish planted on a pole behind his trailer was a relic from the eighties, nine feet across and rusted at the joints, but it caught the old broadcasts like a champ. Reruns of Seinfeld and The Andy Griffith Show, Celebrity Squares and Jeopardy!. True, every time there was a Mojave gale or a meteor shower he had to climb the ladder and poke it back into alignment and was it a pain in the ass? You bet your morning coffee it was.
I don't have time this week to critique all these entries the way I'd like to, but I absolutely had to pop on here to let you know that you've NAILED the voice of your MC. I feel like I know so much about him in just these 250 words!ReplyDelete
You've done an absolutely fabulous job of SHOWING us your character instead of TELLING us about him. WELL DONE! Also, your subtle humor is spot-on.
I love the voice in this. The initial description of Perry makes me want to know him immediately, and the wit and smarts in the voice don't let up at all. The excerpt doesn't give us much of a hint about where the story might be going, but I'm okay with that - I'd definitely keep reading to find out!ReplyDelete
Love it! I love the voice and I have a good sense of who he is. And I'm curious to see what will happen to shake things up.ReplyDelete
Very well done. I really like your character's voice and just the normal situation he starts in. We know that since it's SF that this opening is a great contrast to what's to come.ReplyDelete
The only thing I'm not so sure about is why it's important to mention in the first paragraph that he was an Eagle Scout and spelling bee semi-finalist. It doesn't feel germane to this part of the story.
Great start!