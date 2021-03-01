Are You Hooked? #6

Mrs. Sherill Carter-Barrett is wearing heels, a navy suit, and a frown that suggests I’m wasting valuable minutes of her life. I figure I have about 90 seconds to win her over.
“Thanks for being our new sponsor, Mrs. Carter-Barrett. I’m sure you’ll do a great job,” I say.
“Thank you.” She’s shifting notes around on the podium in front of the stage, and she doesn’t look up from her papers.
I glance at the other students filing into the auditorium. “Will we be voting on new officers today? Because I’m very interested.”
Mrs. Carter-Barrett stops shuffling pages and looks at me. Her eyes are a surprising light gray next to her brown skin. “What’s your name?”
I stand taller. “Hally Nunn. I’ll be a senior next year.”
She looks me over. “Well, Hally, thank you for your interest. I will announce plans for electing officers, as well as a new focus for the NHS, during the meeting.”
Gabe shifts next to me. He’s standing exactly according to our plan, with his skinny but well-dressed body strategically placed to block anyone who might try to interrupt my conversation. I look up at his calm face, and he gives me a tiny nod of encouragement. I try again. “But could you-”
She holds up a hand. “Hally, I’d prefer to explain everything once, to everyone who is interested. Please have a seat.” She points to the rows behind me.
Gabe tilts his head toward some open chairs. “Come on, it’s chill.”
I have so much insight already into Hally's character! This excerpt gets me geared up to read about this driven, motivated girl who draws others into her plans and is (probably) used to getting what she wants. One thing - I think NHS here means National Honor Society, but my mind went to National Health Service, so you might want to specify that we're talking about the high school club. I'd definitely read on!ReplyDelete
Nice character development right off the bat. And I really like that first line--we've all been there. :) I'd read on.ReplyDelete