Are You Hooked? #8

GENRE: Romantic Suspense
"Never seen one like this, eh, Trevor?” the old Trooper muttered, nudging his wide-brimmed hat, tearing his eyes away from the mangled body to his partner. “She’s a young one, this one.”
Trevor shook his head, chewing the end of his pen. “No, Artie,” he agreed grimly, “and I thought I’d seen it all." Replacing the cover over the young woman’s battered face, he jotted down a few more notes before waving to the waiting ME. “She’s all yours.”
“I’m gonna call it like I see it, Trevor,” Artie leaned closer to Trevor, his voice lowered. “Same brunette hair,” he tugged nervously at the cross around his thick neck before adding, “and same voodoo painted on the walls.”
Trevor frowned, staring at the blazing red symbols, their paint still dripping grotesquely down the stark white wall. His stomach clenched. “Serial?”
Artie nodded his bushy white head. “Serial.”
“Maybe,” Trevor sighed, looking down at his notes. “But, it’s not religious.”
“Meaning?”
“Meaning,” Trevor pointed to the paint, “If it is as we suspect, the same person, that red paint is just that, paint, and nothing more,” he snapped a photo of the symbols with his phone. “And these symbols have little to do with the victim.”
Artie frowned his confusion. “How do you know what the symbols mean?”
Trevor shrugged. “They’re not voodun, if that’s what you’re worried about, Artie.”
Artie shot him an offended look before tucking his cross beneath his shirt. “Who says I’m worried?"
You bring us into this world immediately and give a good sense of where the story might be going (though I'm intrigued that the genre is romantic suspense... it doesn't feel like a romance off the bat). I did think you could draw the reader in a bit more with more detailed descriptions of the scene and the body, along with some more information about Trevor and Artie through physical descriptions, gestures, etc. Nice job!ReplyDelete
Great opening. It pulls me in. However, it doesn't read as Romantic Suspense and if I was looking for that and this was the start, I'd stop. It reads more like straight up suspense, or mystery or even thriller.ReplyDelete