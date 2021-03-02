Please Join Me!

I'm thrilled beyond measure to be sharing my release-day author event with Mary E. Pearson, who is one of my favorite authors!
Mary and I will be chatting about The Stolen Kingdom, but also about books and writing in general--wherever the conversation may wander! I'd be delighted if you could join us.
The (free) event will take place THIS EVENING at 6 pm MT (8 pm ET).
CLICK HERE FOR EVENT INFORMATION ON OLD FIREHOUSE BOOKS' WEB SITE.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE.
Many of you know how long my journey to publication was--some of you have followed along almost from the beginning. It's an immeasurable blessing to watch my sophomore novel fly into the world, and to share an event with Mary E. Pearson on top of that? I have no words.
If you haven't read Mary's Remnant Chronicles, GRAB THEM NOW! It's one of my favorite trilogies. The Dance of Thieves duology is also magnificent.
I hope you'll be there tonight! Thanks, everyone, for being part of my online tribe.
No comments:
Post a Comment